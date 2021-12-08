Eastern Ontario man faces 8 charges in alleged yacht fraud scheme
Police say man took American buyers' money, never delivered boats
An eastern Ontario man faces fraud and forgery charges after allegedly selling a pair of yachts, taking the buyers' money, and never delivering the boats.
The 73-year-old man from Iroquois, Ont., was charged Tuesday following an investigation involving Ottawa police, Ontario Provincial Police and the FBI.
The first fraud allegedly occurred in 2017 when a couple living in the United States bought a yacht from the man, police said.
They signed a contract and sent along a "considerable deposit," Ottawa police said in a Wednesday news release, but the vessel never showed up.
Fraud exceeded $1M: police
Three years later, a Toronto man got in touch with a yacht broker who seemed to offer his boat for sale.
The man and the broker took the yacht for a spin on the water. Afterward, the man signed a contract and handed over the money — but just like in 2017, the vessel was never delivered, police said.
In all, the two complainants ended up being out more than $1 million.
The man, who operated a company called the South Dundas Waterfront Development Corporation, has been charged with:
- Two counts of fraud over $5,000.
- Two counts of uttering a forged document.
- Two counts of laundering Canadian proceeds of crime.
- Two counts of possession of stolen property.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Anyone with more information or who may have also been a victim can call the Ottawa police organized fraud unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5460, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.