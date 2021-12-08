An eastern Ontario man faces fraud and forgery charges after allegedly selling a pair of yachts, taking the buyers' money, and never delivering the boats.

The 73-year-old man from Iroquois, Ont., was charged Tuesday following an investigation involving Ottawa police, Ontario Provincial Police and the FBI.

The first fraud allegedly occurred in 2017 when a couple living in the United States bought a yacht from the man, police said.

They signed a contract and sent along a "considerable deposit," Ottawa police said in a Wednesday news release, but the vessel never showed up.

Fraud exceeded $1M: police

Three years later, a Toronto man got in touch with a yacht broker who seemed to offer his boat for sale.

The man and the broker took the yacht for a spin on the water. Afterward, the man signed a contract and handed over the money — but just like in 2017, the vessel was never delivered, police said.

In all, the two complainants ended up being out more than $1 million.

The man, who operated a company called the South Dundas Waterfront Development Corporation, has been charged with:

Two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Two counts of uttering a forged document.

Two counts of laundering Canadian proceeds of crime.

Two counts of possession of stolen property.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with more information or who may have also been a victim can call the Ottawa police organized fraud unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5460, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.