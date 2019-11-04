Wrong-way driver, 19, charged in Highway 401 crash

A 19-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after a westbound car collided with an SUV in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Odessa, Ont., early Sunday morning.

Lennox and Addington OPP got a call around 2 a.m. Sunday reporting a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the divided highway just west of Kingston, Ont. The car collided with the front end of the eastbound SUV a short time later, OPP said.

None of the SUV's three occupants was injured in the crash. The driver of the car, also uninjured, was arrested at the scene.

The 19-year-old, from Kingston, has been charged with impaired driving, driving while over the legal blood-alcohol limit, and resisting a peace officer.

The man's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days. He's scheduled to appear in court in Greater Napanee on Nov. 19.