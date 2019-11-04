Wrong-way driver, 19, charged in Highway 401 crash
Westbound car struck SUV in eastbound lanes near Odessa, Ont., Sunday morning
A 19-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after a westbound car collided with an SUV in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Odessa, Ont., early Sunday morning.
Lennox and Addington OPP got a call around 2 a.m. Sunday reporting a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the divided highway just west of Kingston, Ont. The car collided with the front end of the eastbound SUV a short time later, OPP said.
None of the SUV's three occupants was injured in the crash. The driver of the car, also uninjured, was arrested at the scene.
The 19-year-old, from Kingston, has been charged with impaired driving, driving while over the legal blood-alcohol limit, and resisting a peace officer.
The man's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days. He's scheduled to appear in court in Greater Napanee on Nov. 19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.