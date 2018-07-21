A thousand words: World Press Photo gallery rich with stories

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but the curator of the World Press Photo gallery, currently on display in Ottawa, hopes visitors will still take time to read the captions.

"When you know the story behind it ... you can reflect on your own positions, and very often your own privileges," Jerzy Brinkhof told CBC's All In A Day.

An unidentified boy who was carried out of the last ISIS-controlled area of Mosul by a man suspected of being a militant is cared for by Iraqi Special Forces soldiers. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times/World Press Photo)

Brinkhof is exhibitions manager with the World Press Photo Foundation, the Dutch organization that has run the international photography competition for more than six decades.

More than 4,500 photographers from around the world submitted 73,000 photos for this year's competition. and Brinkhof said this year's winning picture is a prime example of the intriguing stories behind each image.

The startling photo shows a man in a gas mask engulfed in flames, running for help.

A young white rhino is blindfolded and partially drugged after a long journey from South Africa before being released into the wild in Botswana as part of efforts to rebuild that country's lost rhino populations. (Neil Aldridge/World Press Photo)

"It's a very striking photo, there's a lot of colour, it really draws you in," Brinkhof said.

But the story behind the photo is what helped it land first prize.

A motorcycle's gas tank exploded, covering the man in burning fuel. The photographer, Ronaldo Schemidt, turned when he heard the explosion. He saw the man running and only had a split second to snap the photo, Brinkhof said.

The man had been part of a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas.

"This is often what they're looking for in a photo of the year. It has to symbolize something bigger. One of the jury members said, 'It's not just a man burning, it's actually Venezuela burning.'"

The man in the photo got help and survived the flames.

Challenging perceptions

Knowing the story behind a photo can not only captivate the audience, but can also challenge their assumptions, Brinkhof said.

An example in this year's exhibit depicts the practice of breast ironing in the West African country of Cameroon.

"As soon as young girls hit puberty, the mothers and the aunts and the grandmothers, the women in the family, they start ironing the breasts with hot tools."

Heba Khamis documented the practice of breast ironing in east Cameroon. Pictured here is Suzanne, 11, two months after she experienced breast ironing. (Heba Khamis/World Press Photo)

While most viewers react negatively to this practice when they see it, Brinkhof said once they find the reasoning behind it, most start to empathize.

"We can't imagine doing this to our daughters, but it's hard to judge because they do this to protect their daughters, because it's to avoid a much larger social issue, which is the issue of rape."

The entire gallery will be on display at the Canadian War Museum until Aug. 12.