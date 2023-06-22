2025 World Juniors coming to Ottawa

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship is coming back to Ottawa for the first time in 16 years.

Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and IIHF announced Thursday afternoon the event is coming Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025.

Seventeen games, including the semifinals and final, will be at the Canadian Tire Centre, home to the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Fourteen games will go to the Ottawa 67's home of TD Place.

Both arenas are in the process of being replaced or significantly upgraded.

Last hosted in 2009

Ottawa last hosted the 2009 world juniors, drawing more than 450,000 total fans to a tournament remembered for Jordan Eberle's game-tying semifinal goal with six seconds left.

Canada would go on to win that game and its fifth gold medal in a row. Current 67's head coach Dave Cameron was an assistant that year.

"Ottawa is undoubtedly a city that rallies behind hockey, as we can remember from the exceptional atmosphere (in 2009)," said IIHF President Luc Tardif in the release.

Ottawa also hosted the world women's hockey championship in 2013.

World junior pre-tournament games may also be held in surrounding communities. Gatineau, Que., hosted one of the Canadian selection camp games ahead of the 2009 tournament, for example.

Team Canada defenceman P.K. Subban holds the trophy up to the crowd after winning the gold medal final against Sweden at the world junior hockey championship in Ottawa on Jan. 5, 2009. (Tom Hanson/The Canadian Press)

Halifax and Moncton hosted the most recent world juniors, where Canada's second straight gold medal win happened under the cloud of Hockey Canada's handling of alleged sexual assaults.

Most major sponsors pulled their support and Hockey Canada's former CEO and board of directors stepped down.

The 2024 tournament is being held in Sweden. Tickets are not yet on sale for 2025.

The successful bid was a partnership of the Ottawa Senators, the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group that owns the Ottawa 67's, Ottawa Tourism, Hockey Eastern Ontario, the city and the province, according to the release.