Team Canada hockey dreams come true for Ottawa player

Getting drafted to the NHL is a major achievement for any young hockey player, but playing for Team Canada in the World Junior Championship is another dream come true altogether.

For Ottawa's Brandt Clarke, he's made both a reality.

On Wednesday night, his parents Trish and Chris Clarke will watch their son compete in the semifinal game against the U.S. Junior Men's Hockey team at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax — something that means the world to the Clarke family and hockey fans alike.

"It's spectacular to just be privileged enough to get a front row seat to see this unfold," Chris said.

Chris said he remembers taking Brandt to watch the World Junior Championship tournaments in both Montreal and Toronto years ago. While he says his son was immersed in the games, his priorities were slightly different back then.

"Brandt was keen to watch the hockey, but probably just as keen on seeing how many hot dogs he could eat that game," Clarke said.

Now, of course, Brandt's role is very different.

"He's grown up to be one of the main players on the team and he embraces that," Chris said.

The defenceman got his start with the Nepean Raiders, but spent most of his junior career playing for teams in the Toronto area. In 2021, he was picked eighth overall by the NHL Los Angeles Kings. Brandt's brother Graeme, also plays for the NHL for the New Jersey Devils.

On Monday, Team Canada beat Slovakia 4–3 in a nail-biting quarterfinal game to make it to the semifinals.

Brandt Clarke's parents say their son 'embraces the spotlight' Duration 1:09 Trish and Chris Clarke said they've encouraged their son, Canadian World Junior defenseman and Ottawa native Brandt Clarke to "make it fun," throughout minor hockey and his young career.

"It's not only a strategic spot in that tournament, and the chance to go to gold, it is also a historic moment of probably one of the most famous rivalries in Hockey. Canada versus USA," Chris said.

Will be 'heck of a game,' says 67's coach

Head coach of the Ottawa 67's, Dave Cameron, couldn't agree more.

"A lot of people will be on the edge of their seats. It should be a heck of a game," Cameron said. "Anybody who watches it will not be disappointed."

Three players on the Ottawa 67's made it to the World Junior Championship this year. Two of the players will go head to head in the semifinals. Right wing Tyler Boucher is playing for the U.S., and defenceman Jack Matier for Canada.

It's the best of the best, and you know, to make Team Canada. - Dave Cameron, Head coach of Ottawa 67's

"It's a huge tournament that's a big stepping stone for a lot of these junior players and it's something they all have on their bucket lists," Cameron said.

Canada's Junior Men's Hockey team won gold in the 2022 tournament against Finland. The team made it to the finals in 2021, but lost to the U.S.

"It's the best of the best, and you know, to make Team Canada or the U.S. Team is quite a step up for these guys," said Cameron.

While Coach Cameron has two players on opposing teams vying for gold, his loyalty is clear.

"I'm 100 per cent Canadian."