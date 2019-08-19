City worker dead after incident involving garbage trucks

A City of Ottawa worker has died after he was struck in an incident involving two garbage trucks on Cyrville Road early Monday morning.

Ottawa police confirmed a man was working between the two trucks near Innes Road at about 7 a.m. when a collision occurred. The precise nature of the crash has not yet been released.

"We know that two garbage trucks were involved in a collision. A male was working between the two trucks when he was struck," said Det.-Const. Kevin Bradford.

The city confirmed that the man was a City of Ottawa employee from the public works and environmental services department.

"First and foremost, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of our employee. Today is an extremely difficult day for those who are affected by this tragic incident. The City is providing support to its employees through the Employee Assistance Program," said the department's acting general manager Quentin Levesque in a statement.

The worker suffered critical injuries. He was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit, and was pronounced dead en route.

Police said his family has been notified.

A man has succombed to his injuries. <br>Ottawa Police are conducting a fatal collision investigation.<br>The Ministry of Labour is also investigating. <br>The name of the victim is not being released at this time.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/ofNbtX6ki4">https://t.co/ofNbtX6ki4</a> —@OttawaPolice

Ottawa police are leading the investigation into the incident. Ontario's Ministry of Labour is also taking part.

"The investigation is in its infancy and right now we are looking at the actions of everyone involved," Bradford said.

Roads in the area will be closed until investigators collect the information they need, which is estimated to take several hours.