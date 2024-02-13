Labour ministry investigating workplace fatality at Carling construction site

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace fatality at a construction site on Carling Avenue that took place on Monday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to a construction site at 275 Carling Ave. around 1:45 p.m.

They said a person was found on the ground at the bottom of scaffolding and was pronounced dead at the scene. They would not release more details until next of kin are notified.

The Ministry of Labour said the site's employer is John Pyke Enterprises Inc. and that an investigation is ongoing.

The address is listed on Groupe Katasa's website as the location of The Clemow, a 22-storey building currently under development.