Canadian North employee dies while loading plane at Ottawa airport

A Canadian North employee died while loading an aircraft inside the airline's hangar at the Ottawa International Airport Monday morning, the company says.

The airline, based in Ottawa with routes across Canada's northern territories, says it's supporting investigations into what it calls a "workplace accident."

Ottawa police and the labour program with the federal Employment and Social Development Canada have both investigated the incident, a spokesperson for the airline said. Canadian North is also conducting its own internal review.

"This is a very sad day," said Chris Avery, president of Canadian North, in the airline's statement.

"We are offering time and resources to our team members who were close to this tragic event."

The airline added it is taking "all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our employees."

A spokesperson for the Ottawa International Airport Authority referred CBC to the airline for information about the death.

"Everybody at the airport authority is thinking about all those who are affected," said Krista Kealey, vice-president of communications for the authority.

Canadian North said it won't provide any more details out of respect for the employee's family.