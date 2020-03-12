Federal agency sends workers home as employee undergoes testing for COVID-19

Federal workers at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) in downtown Ottawa are now working from home due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Three-hundred-and-sixty workers at 255 Albert St. have been asked to work remotely starting Thursday.

According to OSFI officials, one employee is currently being tested for COVID-19, but the case is neither presumptive nor confirmed.

"OSFI has decided that in an abundance of caution to ask employees at the Ottawa offices to telework temporarily. Approximately 360 employees have been asked to work from home as a result. The Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal offices will remain open," wrote OSFI communications adviser Michael Toope in an email to CBC.

Meanwhile, two Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees at Place de Ville's Tower A on Queen Street are in self-isolation due to "contact with acquaintances who were exposed to individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 virus."

An "increased disinfection plan" is now in place at that building.

An official from CRA noted neither employee is showing any signs of the illness, and said risk to other workers at Place de Ville is expected to be low.