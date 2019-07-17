Worker rescued from water near Chaudière Bridge

A man in his 40s was pulled from the Ottawa River with fractured ribs after he was knocked into the water Wednesday morning.

Ottawa paramedics said they were called to the Chaudière Bridge around 10:35 a.m.

The worker had been knocked into the water by a metal beam and pulled out by co-workers and Ottawa firefighters, they said.

He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition with fractured ribs.

Ottawa firefighters said their water and rope rescue teams lowered a rescue basket down to the worker to bring him back up to safety.

They said the worker was wearing a safety rope when he was knocked into the water.

The bridge is under construction until August to better support the neighbouring Zibi development, which is also undergoing construction.