Worker injured on LRT construction site in Westboro

A 59-year-old man working on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT extension project was injured when material fell from a forklift and struck him in the head on Thursday morning.

Ontario's ministry of labour is formally investigating the incident.

An official with Ottawa paramedics told CBC they received a 911 call around 10:25 a.m. from Roosevelt Avenue, just south of the existing Transitway. Paramedics said the man was transported by ambulance to hospital and was in serious but stable condition.

According to an email from John Manconi, Ottawa's general manager of transportation, the city was advised of the injury by Kiewit Eurovia Vinc (KEV), the contractor building the Confederation Line extension. KEV was "working with the Ministry of Labour and Ottawa Police Services to investigate the incident," Manconi wrote.

The city, police and paramedics would not provide any further details about the man's injury. However, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development told CBC in an email that the worker "was injured after being struck by the load of a forklift which had tipped. The employer is Lemire Inc."

Consortium Kiewit-Eurovia-Vinci is the contractor that is extending Ottawa's Confederation Line. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Injury near new Kìchì Sìbì station

The western extension of the Confederation Line, which will run to Moodie Drive with a spur that extends to Baseline Road at Algonquin College, is set to be finished by 2025.

The man was injured while working near the new Kìchì Sìbì station, formerly known as Dominion station, located between Dominion an Berkley avenues on the south side of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, in the heart of Westboro.

A three-kilomentre tunnel being constructed just west of Kìchì Sìbì station will run diagonally from the parkway under Richmond Road, then under the Byron Linear Park.