Ministry of Labour investigating death at construction site

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker died when a wall of a home under construction in Ottawa's rural south-west collapsed on him earlier this week.

Police and paramedics were called to a construction site on Westar Farm Way, near Flewellyn and Dwyer Hill roads, around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The man was treated for life-threatening injuries at the scene scene and later died, paramedics told CBC.

Ottawa police have determined there was nothing criminal about the man's death. The ministry is conducting its own investigation, police said.

In an email to CBC, the ministry said the man was working for a subcontractor, Bacic Forming Concrete Ltd., at a site for builder Grizzly Homes.

The ministry initially issued one order and one requirement to Grizzly Homes, plus a separate requirement to the subcontractor. On Tuesday, three inspectors and an engineer returned to the site, where they issued another three orders and one requirement to the builder.

The ministry did not reveal the details of those orders and requirements.