Worker dies in landslide at La Pêche quarry

An employee at a quarry in La Pêche died Thursday when a landslide buried the excavator he was operating, according to police.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police were called to the quarry on Highway 105 shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Martin Fournel said emergency crews were able to briefly reach the man's body to confirm he was dead, but had to pull back because of the precariousness of the site.

"Our goal today is to be able to extract the victim from the machinery as soon as possible in a safe way," Fournel said. "We understand that it's really difficult for the family so that's why we're in solution mode right now."

Engineers with the Sécurité civile du Québec were called to assess the site's stability before any attempt is made to remove the driver from the excavator.

Police confirmed Thursday they're investigating the incident in collaboration with the CNESST, Quebec's workplace safety watchdog.