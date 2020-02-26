Work from home during winter storm, mayor urges
Ottawa could be walloped with as much as 40 cm of snow
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is advising residents to work from home Thursday as a major snowstorm approaches the region.
Environment Canada is forecasting that as much as 40 centimetres of snow could fall by Thursday night, with the brunt of the storm arriving in the region this evening.
"We're expecting the most severe storm of the season later today and tomorrow," said Watson at Wednesday's council meeting.
"So for members of the public who are able to work from home, we would strongly suggest that, to try to keep as many vehicles off the roads as possible."
Watson said additional LRT staff will be on hand Thursday for those commuters who do have to head in to work. An overnight parking ban will likely be introduced later Wednesday, he added.
Thursday's planning committee meeting has also been cancelled.
Ottawa hasn't hit 40 centimetres of snow in a single storm since more than 51 centimetres fell Feb. 16, 2016.
Environment Canada has also urged people in the Ottawa area to avoid "non-essential travel" during the storm.
