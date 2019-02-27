Life lessons from Ottawa's older generation

Dr. John Last says his most prized possession isn't his Order of Canada medal or his copy of the ground-breaking book he wrote on epidemiology, the world's most definitive dictionary on the subject.

Instead, it's a black-and-white photo.

The photo shows himself and a young woman perched on a grassy hill. It was taken the first day he and his soon-to-be wife met, back in 1955.

Janet Margaret Wendelken and her friend were hitchhiking in Adelaide, Australia. Last picked them up and turned what was supposed to be a short trip into a day-long journey riding around the local farmland.

Last's room is filled with photos of his wife and the works of art she created — a painting of their old home along the Ottawa River, a quilt embroidered with all the cities they lived in, and various sketches. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

The 93-year-old former doctor and renowned professor calls that meeting the most significant moment of his life.

And it's taught him his most important lesson: to make the the best of every opportunity, whether it's driving around a big city or living out your last years at an elderly care home.

"That's the best advice I ever got," he said. "If you don't, you'll always regret it."

Last's most recent accomplishment is a children's book about a parrot and a pair of twins who go on adventures together. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC )

CBC News recently asked older Ottawa residents who've experienced their share of life's ups and downs to pass along one piece of timeless wisdom.

For Last, his realization that opportunities don't knock twice is why he's now writing a children's book, one that's about the continuing adventures of a parrot and a pair of twins.

His children's books were inspired by a memory penned in his wife's diaries.

"It was many years ago when I was a ship doctor," he said. "We were traveling across the Pacific [Ocean] on a six-week voyage with three little children and we ran out of books to read to them."

With nothing else to do, Last came up with his own story, bringing the parrot and the twins to life for the first time.

After Wendelken died eight years ago, Last moved into a room at seniors' residence, and is now at work on the next installment of the story.

'Participate in all kinds of things'

At her seniors' home in Ottawa South, Helen MacDonald is one of the most popular residents. She plays bridge, takes part in almost all the daily activities and shares stories of her globe-trotting adventures with other seniors.

The 89-year-old said she's guided by a single piece of wisdom, the mantra of her life: to be open to new experiences and to new people.

Helen MacDonald, 89, sits next to her suitcase a day before her month-long trip to southern Spain on Feb. 27, 2019. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

"I believe [it's important] to participate in all kinds of things. You may not stick with them all, but I think you want to try," she said.

"Especially in places like here."

After MacDonald's husband died in 1986, she retired from teaching and took on a life of travel.

She is currently exploring southern Spain, where she plans to climb the steep road to the Alhambra palace and fortress in Granada.

Before her current trip to Spain, MacDonald travelled through the United States, the United Kingdom, Scotland and Italy. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

'Just do it'

Joseph Quinn's room at a retirement residence in Barrhaven resembles a military museum.

The 98-year-old's living room walls are lined with medals, paintings and old photos he's picked up during his decades-long career as a military paramedic.

When asked how he manages to be so tidy, he laughs, saying "it's the army life."

Joseph Quinn now lives on his own at a retirement home after his wife died in 2016. He keeps busy with daily activities at the residence and the Korea Veterans Association. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

Quinn worked as a paramedic with the Canadian Armed Forces during the Second World War and the Korean War.

He saved hundreds of lives taking care of the injured, but now spends much of his time running the tuck shop at the residence, where customers often ask to hear his war stories.

"I enjoyed being able to repair someone, to save someone's life," he said with a smile.

He doesn't speak about the wounded often, but when he does his voice changes. He speaks quicker, but softer.

"One man had a bad chest wound and I stitched it up," he said. "I didn't know the man. I didn't know most of the men."

Quinn's apartment is filled with medals and awards recognizing his service as a military paramedic for almost 30 years. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

Quinn was young when he enlisted, joining the military to become a paramedic at just 16 years old.

He said he made up his mind to do something and did it — something he believes more people need to do.

"If you want to be a doctor, be a doctor. If you want to be something, whatever it is, just do it, instead of [waiting] for tomorrow," he said.

"Today, there [aren't] enough people doing what they should do."