Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 23-year-old woman

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a young woman in southwest Ottawa.

Ottawa police were called to a home on Woodvale Green, near Knoxdale Road and Craig Henry Drive, at about 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, where they "discovered a woman deceased," the force said in a news release issued Monday.

She has been identified by police as 23-year-old Savanna Pikuyak.

Officers took a man into custody, the release added.

Nikolas Ibey, 33, appeared in court earlier Monday and is charged with second-degree murder.

Police tape surrounds a crime scene on Woodvale Green in southwest Ottawa on Monday. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Andy Daves, who has lived in the neighbourhood she describes as "very friendly, very family oriented" since 2015, said the incident took place at a home that had just recently been sold.

She estimated its new occupants moved in less than two weeks ago, and said people in the neighbourhood don't know them.

"We just want to know what actually happened, because none of us really know. We don't want to just listen to rumours," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.