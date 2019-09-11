Man shot during Barrhaven home invasion

Ottawa police are looking for three men who allegedly broke into a Barrhaven home last weekend and shot one of the residents.

Officers were called to the home on Woodroffe Avenue south of Cresthaven Drive at 4:41 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said Wednesday in a media release.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The three suspects had all been wearing disguises and ran away before they could be apprehended. They also stole various items from the man's home, police said.

They've been described as:

A slim man between 20 and 30 years old, approximately six-foot-two, who wore a black balaclava, a black sweater and dark-coloured pants.

A slim man between 20 and 30 years old, approximately five-foot-seven, who was dressed all in black.

A heavyset man between 20 and 30 years old who wore a black face mask and black hoodie.

Police said they believed the violent robbery was targeted.

Anyone with information can call the robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).