Boy hospitalized after fire at Nepean townhouse

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a Nepean townhouse caught fire Saturday morning.

Residents of the Woodroffe Avenue townhouse are in the care of Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army after high-pressure black smoke was spotted coming from the front of the building around 10:30 a.m.

Ottawa Fire Services said they initially got reports that people were trapped in the basement, but when the building was searched, no one was found inside.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 1668 Woodroffe Avenue. Heavy smoke and fire from Unit 6 on arrival & reported people trapped. Searches complete & negative, fire is under control. One dog rescued and successfully revived by firefighters. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttFire</a> <a href="https://t.co/XppKdG0mbG">pic.twitter.com/XppKdG0mbG</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

The fire was declared under control at 11 a.m. and was put out by 11:45 a.m. Fire officials say the boy was taken to CHEO, eastern Ontario's children hospital, in stable condition.

A family dog was also rescued and revived by fire crews.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.