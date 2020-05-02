Skip to Main Content
Boy hospitalized after fire at Nepean townhouse
Ottawa

Boy hospitalized after fire at Nepean townhouse

Residents of the Woodroffe Avenue townhouse are in the care of Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army after the fire broke out Saturday morning.

9-year-old taken to CHEO after Saturday morning fire

CBC News ·
Black smoke could be seen coming from the front of a townhouse on Woodroffe Avenue this morning. (Scott Stillborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a Nepean townhouse caught fire Saturday morning.

Residents of the Woodroffe Avenue townhouse are in the care of Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army after high-pressure black smoke was spotted coming from the front of the building around 10:30 a.m.

Ottawa Fire Services said they initially got reports that people were trapped in the basement, but when the building was searched, no one was found inside. 

The fire was declared under control at 11 a.m. and was put out by 11:45 a.m. Fire officials say the boy was taken to CHEO, eastern Ontario's children hospital, in stable condition.

A family dog was also rescued and revived by fire crews.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now