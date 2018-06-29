Families using a west Ottawa daycare have been left scrambling to find new spots for their children after discovering the city-run centre will close its doors at the end of the summer.

The Woodridge Court Child Care Centre on Woodridge Crescent is closing Aug. 31 because the building's owner refused to renew the lease. The closure leaves a shortage of 48 child-care spaces in the city's Bayshore neighbourhood.

"I'm very worried about it because till now I don't know where my kid is going to be, so I'm very sad," said Dolcas Solnano, whose two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Rachel attends the daycare.

Solnano fears she may have to quit her job if she can't find care for her daughter.

"I have to work. How am I going to take care of her when I'm supposed to go to work?"

She's not only worried about finding a new centre, but also about how her daughter will adjust.

The city-run Woodridge Court Child Care Centre is set to close at the end of August after the building's owner wouldn't renew the lease. (Patrick Louiseize/CBC)

High-needs area

"This was not a city decision at all," said Jason Sabourin, manager of children services for the City of Ottawa. Sabourin wouldn't elaborate on why building owner Ferguslea Properties Limited wouldn't renew the lease.

CBC News reached out to the company for comment but has not heard back.

The daycare has operated in the same location since 1982, and is licensed to care for children between 30 months and six years old.

The city found out in May 2017 that the company would not renew the daycare's lease, and first informed parents of the situation that July. Parents were officially notified of the closure on June 18.

Sabourin said his department has examined at least 200 properties to relocate the daycare, but none could be made ready and licensed in time.

Jason Sabourin, the city's manager of children services, says the city prefers to own the buildings where its daycare centres are located to avoid situations like this. (Patrick Louiseize/CBC)

Sabourin said the area is considered high-needs, and the city is working to secure more childcare spaces. The former Liberal government committed $8 million to Ottawa in capital funding for 98 new daycare spaces by 2020. The Woodridge closure means the city now needs to fill 146 spaces.

"Space is always at a high premium, but then just the timing it takes to build the locations, and it does take time as well to meet all the provincial licensing conditions," he said.

The city runs 10 other daycares which accommodate preschool-age children, the nearest of which is Foster's Farm Day Care Centre, about two kilometres away, but it won't have any space available in time for the Woodridge closure. The next closest is the Huron Early Learning Centre, which is around nine kilometres from the Woodridge location.

9 families still searching for spots

Of the 48 children who are currently at the daycare, 36 are set to attend kindergarten in the fall. As of Friday, daycare spaces had been found for all but nine families still in need.

Sabrina Latreille's three-year-old daughter Aleah is among the children still looking for care.

"It's kind of hard to find a new daycare last minute," she said.

Latreille said she hasn't been able to reach the dedicated city worker who's supposed to help families find a new daycare spot.

"It's really frustrating, because I need to find her some daycare as soon as possible."