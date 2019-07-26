Picton group raising money for women's shelter

A non-profit group in Picton, Ont., is raising money to open Prince Edward County's first women's shelter, giving women fleeing abusive relationships a local alternative.

The group, called Alternatives for Women, currently provides a crisis line and other support services for local women. Now it's hoping to raise $50,000 to help convert a house in downtown Picton into a shelter.

These women are also facing extreme physical isolation being out in the middle of nowhere. - Leah Morgan, Alternatives for Women

Currently, the nearest women's shelter is in Belleville, Ont., about 35 kilometres away. That prevents some women from leaving abusive situations, the group's executive director, Leah Morgan, told CBC's Ontario Morning.

"Most of our clients live in very rural areas. Most abused women do experience social isolation being cut off from their support system, family, friends. But these women are also facing extreme physical isolation being out in the middle of nowhere," Morgan said.

The house in central Picton, Ont., needs about $180,000 in renovations, the group says. It's hoping to raise $50,000, and wants the federal and provincial governments to contribute the rest. (Alternatives for Women/Facebook)

Morgan is hoping the new shelter in Picton will allow more women to escape dangerous situations.

The total cost to convert the house is estimated at around $180,000, and Alternatives for Women is hoping the provincial and federal governments will help cover $130,000 of that.

They're hoping to have some rooms ready by Sept. 1, with more women moving in as rooms become available.