Ottawa woman hospitalized after being struck by personal watercraft

A 26-year-old Ottawa woman was struck by a personal watercraft on Sunday near Bouchette, Que., about 100 kilometres north of Gatineau.

The woman was one of seven people on a large inflatable party island in the Gatineau River when she was struck around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Sûreté du Québec, which is the provincial police force, said the watercraft likely passed too close to the floating island.

The woman was transported to an Ottawa hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the watercraft fled the scene before police arrived. No information on the colour or make of the watercraft is available.

Police continue to investigate.