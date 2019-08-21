Woman struck by OC Transpo bus on Richmond Road
A woman was struck by an OC Transpo bus on Richmond Road on Wednesday afternoon and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Paramedics say the woman was taken to the trauma centre in stable condition
Paramedics say they received the call around 5:05 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
They said the woman, who is between the ages of 50 and 60, was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.