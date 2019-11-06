Woman rescued after falling onto LRT tracks

A woman was pulled to safety late Wednesday afternoon after she fell onto the LRT tracks at Rideau Station.

The incident on the westbound tracks happened at around 5:30 p.m.

She was rescued with the help of passengers and one of the "O-Train Ambassadors," the red-vested workers who've been helping people navigate the light rail system, according to Troy Charter, director of transit operations for the City of Ottawa.

Andrea Liota was on her way home from school and was on her phone when, in her peripheral vision, she saw "something big" fall on the tracks.

She quickly realized it was a person.

"I think everybody on the platform was kind of like, 'Oh my god, what do we do?'" Liota told CBC News. "But pretty shortly, somebody had jumped down and was helping her."

'It could have been tragic'

Using her phone, Liota was able to capture the rescue — which happened just in time.

"I think it was like 30 to 40 seconds later [that] the train pulled in," she said.

"It didn't slow down or anything. There was no sign of [the operator] being aware that somebody had just been on the tracks. So it could have been tragic, really quick."

There were no reported delays to LRT service.