Woman pinned under OC Transpo bus

A woman was taken to hospital Saturday night after she was pinned under an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's south end, police and paramedics said.

Police said the incident happened around 10: 25 p.m. at Paul Anka and Uplands drives.

Paramedics said the woman suffered serious injury to her foot and was transported to the trauma centre at the Civic campus of the Ottawa Hospital in stable condition.

Ottawa police are continuing to investigate. There have been no charges or arrests, police said Monday.