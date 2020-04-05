Skip to Main Content
Woman charged after allegedly coughing on police, claiming to have COVID-19
Ottawa

A 24-year-old Ottawa woman has been charged with assaulting police after she allegedly claimed to have COVID-19 and then coughed and spat on the officers who were arresting her.

Ottawa police charged a 24-year-old woman Sunday after she allegedly claimed to have COVID-19 and then coughed on and spat at the officers trying to arrest her. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Early Sunday morning, police were called to a home on Forward Avenue to investigate a possible break-and-enter, Ottawa police said in a media release.

There was no break-in, but the property owner did ask the officers to remove the woman — who had an arrest warrant in her name — from the premises, police said.

The woman then resisted the arrest and coughed on the officers, claiming she had the coronavirus, police said. She then allegedly spat an officer as she was taken away.

In addition to assaulting police, the woman faces three other charges: mischief, breach of probation and obstructing or resisting arrest. 

Police did not say if the woman actually had COVID-19 or not.

The arrest comes one day after Gatineau police said they had charged a woman with obstruction after she allegedly lied about having the respiratory illness.

