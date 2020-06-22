Gatineau police are searching the Ottawa River for a woman who disappeared after a boating incident on Sunday.

Dive teams from the Sûreté du Québec have been called in to assist with the search for the woman.

Emergency crews from both Gatineau and Ottawa responded to a call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday about a boat that was turning around in circles, apparently out of control.

When first responders reached the boat, they found a man who was unconscious, according to a release from Ottawa Fire Services.

After he regained consciousness, he told police he had been on board with a woman, and that she had fallen overboard. The man is being treated in hospital for his injuries.

A dive team from the Sûreté du Québec prepares to launch a search on the Ottawa River. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Police seek witnesses

Police say they haven't yet determined the circumstances that led to the woman falling overboard.

On Monday morning, police set up a command post along boulevard Hurtubise in Gatineau, near Marina Leblanc.

Several people could be seen standing on the shore, hugging each other and visibly upset, as search crews prepared to go out on the water.

Gatineau Police are asking for witnesses and anyone else with information about the incident to call them at 819-246-INFO (4636).