1 dead in collision in Lanark County

A 20-year-old woman died after a two vehicle collision in Drummond-North Elmsley, Ont., early Saturday afternoon.

McKenzie Remus of nearby Perth was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a news release from OPP.

The collision took place at around 12:30 p.m. on Macphails Road.

Remus' 10-month-old child was in the car with her at the time but was uninjured, according to police.

A man in the second vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Part of Macphails Road was closed until Saturday evening.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.