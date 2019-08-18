1 dead in collision in Lanark County
A 20-year-old woman died after a two vehicle collision in Drummond-North Elmsley, Ont., early Saturday afternoon.
McKenzie Remus of nearby Perth was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a news release from OPP.
The collision took place at around 12:30 p.m. on Macphails Road.
Remus' 10-month-old child was in the car with her at the time but was uninjured, according to police.
A man in the second vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Part of Macphails Road was closed until Saturday evening.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.