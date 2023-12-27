Content
Woman killed in Val-des-Monts collision

A 33-year-old driver was pronounced dead after her car went off the road at the intersection of route du Carrefour and montée Paiement in Val-des-Monts on Tuesday evening.

Driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police

MRC des des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police respond to a fatal crash in Val-des-Monts on Tuesday evening. (CBC )

A 33-year-old driver is dead after her car crashed in Val-des-Monts, Que., on Tuesday evening. 

The vehicle rolled over several times before it went off the road at the intersection of route du Carrefour and montée Paiement, according to a press release from the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police, who responded to a call that came in around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Police said firefighters from Val-des-Monts helped to remove the driver from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A second passenger in the vehicle, confirmed by the police on Wednesday to be a teenager, was transported to hospital with minor injuries. 

The police say they are continuing their investigation to establish the cause of the accident.

Val-des-Monts is located north of Gatineau, Que.

With files from Radio-Canada

