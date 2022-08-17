Woman killed, 3 others injured in 'chain-reaction' crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a 28-year-old woman has died in a four-vehicle "chain-reaction" crash near Plantagenet, Ont., on Tuesday.

One eastbound vehicle hit another vehicle that was stopped for road construction at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, causing a crash involving two other vehicles, Hawkesbury OPP said in a release Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 9.

Police said they will not identify the woman who died until her family has been notified.

Three others were injured, police said. A 43-year-old woman was airlifted by a helicopter to hospital in critical condition, while a 33-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy sustained minor injuries.

Hawkesbury OPP are still investigating with the help of technical collision investigators and a reconstructionist.