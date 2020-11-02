Woman seriously injured in downtown Ottawa apartment fire

A woman in her 70s has been rushed to hospital after she was pulled from a fire at an apartment building in downtown Ottawa.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 500 Laurier Ave. W. just after noon Monday. The fire had broken out in the kitchen of an apartment on the seventh floor, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Firefighters pulled the woman from her apartment and transferred her to paramedics who were waiting nearby.

The woman was unresponsive and suffering from burns to her airway, according to paramedics who took her to hospital in serious condition.

The fire was under control by 12:33 p.m. and out 10 minutes later.

A fire investigator was on scene Monday afternoon and the Office of the Fire Marshal was notified about the fire, according to Ottawa Fire Services.