Cyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup truck
20-year-old woman suffered broken femur, paramedics say
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a pickup truck Friday evening.
The collision happened on Elgin Street near Catherine Street, outside Ottawa police headquarters, just before 8 p.m., Ottawa police told CBC News.
The cyclist was trapped under the truck and had to be extricated, according to a release issued by Ottawa Fire Services.
A 20-year-old woman was taken to Ottawa's trauma centre with a broken femur and possible ankle fracture, paramedics said.