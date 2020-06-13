Cyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup truck

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a pickup truck Friday evening.

The collision happened on Elgin Street near Catherine Street, outside Ottawa police headquarters, just before 8 p.m., Ottawa police told CBC News.

The cyclist was trapped under the truck and had to be extricated, according to a release issued by Ottawa Fire Services.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to Ottawa's trauma centre with a broken femur and possible ankle fracture, paramedics said.