Skip to Main Content
Cyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup truck
Ottawa

Cyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup truck

The 20-year-old woman suffered serious leg injuries and was transported to Ottawa's trauma centre.

20-year-old woman suffered broken femur, paramedics say

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are investigating a collision between a cyclist and pickup truck on Elgin Street Friday evening. (CBC)

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a pickup truck Friday evening.

The collision happened on Elgin Street near Catherine Street, outside Ottawa police headquarters, just before 8 p.m., Ottawa police told CBC News.

The cyclist was trapped under the truck and had to be extricated, according to a release issued by Ottawa Fire Services.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to Ottawa's trauma centre with a broken femur and possible ankle fracture, paramedics said.

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now