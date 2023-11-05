Woman dies overnight at Cornwall homeless encampment

A Cornwall, Ont., family says they're in mourning after a woman died overnight in a homeless encampment in the eastern Ontario city.

The woman's son-in-law, Keith Seyeau, identified her to CBC on Sunday as Diane Hebert.

Seyeau said he and Hebert's daughter have been living at the encampment at Pointe Maligne Park in the neighbouring tent.

Cornwall police were on scene Sunday but haven't confirmed the woman's death. A spokesperson said Sunday afternoon they had no updates and likely would not be commenting today.

No representatives of the city have responded to emails or phone calls from CBC and Radio-Canada.