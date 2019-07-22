Woman killed in skydiving mishap identified

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the woman who died in a tandem skydiving mishap on the weekend as Lynn Mackenzie of Ennismore, Ont.

OPP were called around 4 p.m. Saturday to the incident on Airport Road near Gananoque, Ont.

Mackenzie died from her injuries, while her skydiving instructor, Dean McDonald, a 51-year-old man from Alexandria, Ont., remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tom McCarthy, owner of Skydive Gananoque, said Mackenzie has jumped with his company at least three times.

McCarthy said McDonald is a certified tandem instructor who has completed more than 8,000 jumps.

OPP said there was no criminal wrongdoing, and the case has been turned over to the coroner's office.

The Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident, but is not taking part in the investigation.