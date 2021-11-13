Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Hawkesbury Friday evening

Skip to Main Content
CBC News ·
The Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle in Hawkesbury, Ont., on Friday and later died. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on McGill Street in Hawkesbury, Ont., Friday evening. 

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the woman was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. 

No one was taken into custody following the single-vehicle crash, which police responded to just before 8:30 p.m. 

The victim's age has not been released. 

A section of McGill Street was closed, but has since reopened.   

