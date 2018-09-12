Woman killed in collision with dump truck

A woman has died in a collision with a dump truck on Moodie Drive Wednesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened north of Fallowfield Road at around 4:45 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics said firefighters were working to free the woman from her car after the collision.

But one hour later, paramedics said the woman had been pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 5:45 p.m., Moodie Drive was still closed between Fallowfield and West Hunt Club Road.