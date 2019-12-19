Woman found dead after house fire

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Wednesday inside a home that had caught fire in Ottawa's east end.

Firefighters and police officers were called to the home at 4721 Anderson Rd. shortly after 5 p.m., the Ottawa Police Service said.

An "elderly" woman was found dead inside the home, police said.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the woman's death was related to the fire. Her name and age have not been released.

As of 7 p.m., police were still on the scene.