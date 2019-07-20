Woman dead after crash in North Stormont, Ont.

A woman is dead after a single vehicle collision Saturday on County Road 43 in the Township of North Stormont, Ont., 60 kilometres south of Ottawa.

A passenger vehicle was travelling eastbound on County Road 43 when it left the roadway and fell into a ditch causing it to roll over around 4:37 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police said a man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was a passenger and died at the scene, police said.

The crash happened between County Road 20 and Pigeon Hill Road.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

Detours are in place on County Road 43 at County Road 20 and Pigeon Hill Road.