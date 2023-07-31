Woman charged with manslaughter in Gatineau homicide

A 46-year-old Gatineau woman has been charged with manslaughter after a 49-year-old man from Val-des-Monts was critically injured Sunday night and died.

Just before 10 p.m. on July 30, officers were called to a home on rue Pointe-Gatineau near rue Berthe for reports of a disturbance.

Éric Madore, 49, was found with multiple life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a media release issued Monday.

An autopsy will be performed in Montreal.

Mélanie Lagrois, 46, was arrested at the scene and was later charged with manslaughter. She was expected to appear in court in Gatineau on Monday afternoon.

Madore and Lagrois were not in a relationship and are not related, police said.