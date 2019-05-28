Woman charged with assault after bong water dousing

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with assault after she allegedly threw bong water on her ex-girlfriend during an argument in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police said the incident happened early Tuesday morning, during a gathering at the woman's home.

They say the argument between the woman and the victim escalated, and the accused allegedly punched her ex-girlfriend in the face.

Investigators say the young woman then spat on the victim's face and soaked her in water from a bong.

The two has been involved in a four-month long relationship, but had recently separated, according to police.

Officers said the woman called police and reported her own alleged crime.

She was taken to police headquarters and charged with assault.