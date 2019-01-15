Woman accused of defrauding senior of nearly $150K

A 42-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a 95-year-old woman in her care of nearly $150,000 worth of jewelry.

Ontario Provincial Police began investigating the 42-year-old in May 2018 after they were contacted about her.

Investigators allege she was caring for a 95-year-old woman from the Lansdowne/Gananoque area for an unspecified amount of time prior to the investigation.

In a news release, OPP said the senior citizen lost nearly $150,000 worth of jewelry — "a substantial amount of her life savings."

The 42-year-old from Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township is facing six charges:

Fraud over $5,000.

False pretences over $5,000.

Theft over $5,000.

Theft under $5,000.

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Breach of trust.

She was scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on March 1.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case or similar cases to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or 613-345-1790, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).