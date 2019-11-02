Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in Little Italy death

Ottawa police have charged a 44-year-old woman in the stabbing death of a man in Little Italy Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to an address on Sidney Street, near Preston Street and Carling Avenue around 5 p.m. where they discovered the man's body.

Police have identified the victim as Brian Blondin, 62, of Ottawa.

Nichole Hover is charged with second-degree murder in his death.

She appeared in court Saturday morning and is being held in custody.

Blondin's death is the city's 13th homicide of 2019.

It also follows another death of a 39-year-old man in the ByWard Market Thursday night.