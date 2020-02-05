Woman charged in Cummings Avenue homicide

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found in his Cummings Avenue apartment earlier this week.

The body of Jason Saunders, 45, was found Monday in his apartment on the eighth floor of Cyrville Towers. Ottawa police said officers were responding to requests to check on the welfare of someone in the apartment when they made the discovery.

Laura Dabene, 41, was charged Tuesday.

Police first classified Saunders's death as suspicious before declaring it a homicide.

Police found the body of Jason Saunders after receiving calls to check on the Ottawa man's welfare. (Jason Saunders/Facebook)

The killing marks Ottawa's second homicide of 2020. In January, Manyok Akol, 18, was shot and killed inside a Gilmour Street Airbnb.