Woman charged with impaired driving with son, 5, in car

A 47-year-old woman from La Pêche​, Que. has been arrested after allegedly picking up her son from elementary school while intoxicated Friday.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said the woman picked up the child at the Wakefield Elementary School daycare centre shortly before 6 p.m.

Police said witnesses at the school tried to convince the woman not to drive because she appeared severely intoxicated by alcohol. They contacted police when their attempts failed.

The woman drove home and was then arrested by police.

A breathalyzer indicated her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit, police said.

The woman is charged with impaired driving. Her vehicle was seized for 30 days and her license has been suspended for three months.