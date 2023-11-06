Woman, 63, dies after Barrhaven crash

A 63-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Barrhaven late Sunday night, Ottawa police say.

The collision happened on the 3500 block of Prince of Wales Drive, between Lodge Road and Harbour View Street, at about 11:30 p.m., police said in a news release on Monday.

Police are hoping to speak with any witnesses or those who may have dashcam footage of the incident and have not yet spoken to investigators.



Anyone with information is asked to call the fatal collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.



Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.