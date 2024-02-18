Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Woman, 29, killed in snowmobile crash west of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say a 29-year-old woman is dead following a snowmobile collision on a trail in the Township of McNab/Braeside.

Crash happened on a snowmobile trail in the Township of McNab-Braeside

CBC News ·
A patch from an officer's uniform reading OPP.
The OPP say a 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 33-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Ontario Provincial Police say a 29-year-old woman is dead following a snowmobile collision on a trail in the Township of McNab/Braeside.

In a media release, Renfrew OPP said officers and paramedics responded to a crash on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman, who was driving the snowmobile, was pronounced dead at the scene. The OPP also said a 33-year-old male passenger was airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries."

Acting Sgt. Brianna Roberge said officers are working to notify next of kin. She also said the OPP will not be releasing names at this time.

Renfrew OPP continue to investigate the collision, the release said. The OFSC trail remains closed.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now