Winterlude set to return to Ottawa

The National Capital Region's flagship winter festival Winterlude is set to return this February for its 46th edition.

In a media release, Canadian Heritage announced the event will feature programming that "combines winter with rich culture, artistic creativity and a celebration of Canada's diversity."

The festivities are set to run from Feb. 2-19.

This comes after a warm winter last year dampened much of the celebration. Unseasonably high temperatures melted ice sculptures and prevented the opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway for the first time in the popular attraction's five-decade history.

It was the festival's first year returning to in-person events after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to go virtual in 2021 and 2022.

Ice sculptures melt in the setting sun during Winterlude in Ottawa on Feb. 8, 2023. (Ben Andrews/CBC News)

At Winterlude this year, visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of indoor and outdoor activities including performances, street artists, exhibits and interactive art installations.

The Snowflake Kingdom will be located in the northern part of Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que., for snow tubing, obstacle courses and many more activities.



On Sparks Street, there will be ice sculptures every weekend for the Winterlude Ice-Carving Showcase. New this year is "Buskerfest — Winterlude edition."



Activities such as the first-ever Capital Pride Ice Parade and the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival can also be found on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

A full list of events is available on the Winterlude website.