Winterlude set for in-person return in February 2023

The signature Ottawa-Gatineau winter festival plans to return to its classic format with an in-person event from Feb. 3 to 20.

The Department of Canadian Heritage said in a news release Thursday that Winterlude will bring back many of its familiar events in 2023 after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

That means the Snowflake Kingdom slides will be set up in Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que., plus the ice carving competition on Sparks Street, along with more recent additions such as Winter Pride on the second weekend, and ice dragon boat races on the first.

The 2023 ice-carving theme for the 13 teams representing each province and territory will be "Creatures of the Sea." After sculptures are shaped during the first weekend, the public can vote online for the winner, according to the news release.

One of the Winterlude 2020 ice sculptures on Sparks Street in Ottawa. (CBC)

Interactive art is coming to Sparks Street and the ByWard Market. A Feb. 3 show at the Canadian Museum of History will also be headlined by Polaris Prize shortlist artists Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Juno winner William Prince.

A full list of events is available on the Winterlude website.

COVID-19 concerns led to the festival going virtual in 2021 and 2022.