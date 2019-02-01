Winterlude with a Ferris wheel? The government gave the idea a spin

At a future Winterlude you could spend time on a ferris wheel overlooking Parliament Hill, head to a concert or to a culinary dessert experience, but not spend much time skating up and down the canal, as Canadian Heritage looks for new ways to refresh the winter festival.

The department announced last month Winterlude would be getting a few new additions at this year's event — which begins today — as the government looks to make the festival less reliant on unpredictable weather.

Those additions included a new Winter Pride event on Sparks Street from Feb. 6 to 10 and a powwow at the Canadian Museum of History on Sunday.

But several other ideas didn't come together for this year's event, including a ferris wheel which would have a view of Parliament Hill, a culinary program which could include a fixed-price menu at several local restaurants and the concert series.

An ice dragon boat race has been added as a festival partner, but the government wants to add new events as well to give Winterlude a refresh. (CBC)

Still being considered

The ideas were discussed in briefing materials CBC obtained. The government would not say whether these ideas were still on the table or not and whether they might be included in Winterlude festivals to come.

"The document you refer to is an internal working document on the renewal of the Winterlude vision, which we shared with our partners while discussing and brainstorming ideas," said Martine Rondeau, a heritage department spokesperson. "We cannot confirm yet which activities will be implemented or elaborate further on these proposals."

The briefing documents also mention a new event in Major's Hill Park which would feature illuminated stations showcasing Canada's diversity.

"This brand-new programming offering will particularly target young adults aged 18 to 34 and will be accessible from dusk until 11 p.m."

With warmer winters becoming more commonplace due to climate change, the government wants Winterlude to be less dependent on the canal. (CBC)

In an interview at the launch of Winterlude last month, a government spokesperson said they want the event to be less weather dependent.

"As the number of days on the canal get shorter and shorter and it's unpredictable... we've had to look at other ways to make sure that we have predictable events," said Andrew Campbell, the assistant deputy minister of the Department of Canadian Heritage in an interview last month with CBC.

The number of days the canal is open have been declining in recent years and there have been several short seasons.

Industry excited

Steve Ball, director of the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association, said the event is important for local businesses.

"This time of year it's our major event and I actually applaud Heritage for being proactive in not having as much dependence on the canal for Winterlude as they have in the past," he said. "I think they're very clever to start to spread the activation of Winterlude off the canal and into other parts of the community."

He said all of the events Canadian Heritage is considering could be good additions.

The government isn't proposing an end to ice carving or other traditional parts of the festival, but rather expanding to include other events. (CBC)

Need for a refresh

In general, the government wants to refresh Winterlude to attract younger people and make sure it continues to be a draw for tourists.

"Some characteristics need to be preserved, but the event needs to be modernized and some bold changes need to be made," reads an internal presentation.

Ball said Heritage is also on the right track by targeting younger people. He said many older Canadians already have an established idea in their mind about the city, but millennials don't.

"What's great about that market segment is they don't have a preconceived idea of what Ottawa was. You know we'll still hear from older Canadians that I was in Ottawa 20 years ago and it was a bit sleepy. It is not the case anymore."

Winterlude runs from Feb. 1 to Feb. 18.