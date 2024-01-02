Iceless canal and balmy forecast worry Winterlude revellers

Camryn Harper loves Ottawa winters.

Every February, she takes her little brother to see the ice sculptures that go up on the first weekend of Winterlude, and says every single time, he's mesmerized by the frozen creations.

But last year was the first time in recent memory Harper missed out on Winterlude's biggest attraction, the Rideau Canal Skateway, as unseasonably warm weather kept it closed to the public all winter.

With more balmy weather on the horizon this season, she's worried it could happen again.

"I'm incredibly concerned," Harper said. "That's so upsetting. That's something I really missed."

The National Capital Commission (NCC) said it's too early to speculate — but the forecasts don't look promising in the run-up to Winterlude.

According to the NCC, the canal opens for public skating once the ice is at least 30 centimetres thick. That generally takes 14 consecutive days of temperatures between –10 C and –20 C.

There won't be a single day of sustained temperatures in that range over the next seven days, according to Environment Canada's forecast.

NCC spokesperson Sofia Benjelloun said last season taught organizers a lot about how milder winters affect the skateway, and a partnership with Carleton University is helping the commission adapt to the impacts of climate change.

That includes clearing snow and flooding the surface to help build up ice faster. But that can only happen once the the ice freezes to a minimum thickness — right now, much of the canal is open water.

Organizers look to 'weatherproof' Winterlude

Whatever happens with the canal, Winterlude planners aren't letting climate derail the rest of the festival, scheduled for Feb. 2 to 19. Melanie Brault, director of capital celebrations with Canadian Heritage, described efforts to "weatherproof" the events.

"Regardless if it's –50 C or if it's 15 C, regardless if it's pouring rain, if the wind is too blustery, Winterlude will go on," said Brault.

That means more indoor events, but also changes to signature attractions like the ice carving competition that has been a mainstay of the festival for decades.

Usually, the carving draws international competitors for one weekend at the beginning of the festival. But this time, the carving will be broken up over three weekends to ensure there's always something to see — even if the first series of sculptures melt.

The change is in part an adaptation to variable weather, Brault said, but also an effort to make the festival more engaging.

"When there's live ice carving that's happening, it really draws a lot of attention," she said. "It is literally an art form, and to be able to watch these masterpieces being built right in front of you is spectacular.

"This way, if you're coming on weekend one, weekend two or even weekend three of Winterlude, you are guaranteed to see live ice carving."

Carvers don't mind balmy weather

Kevin Ashe is planning to carve at this year's festival. He said warmer weather isn't necessarily a drawback, since temperatures in the –6 C to –12 C range are ideal for carving.

"If it's any cooler than that, it can shatter," he said. "It gets really brittle. Our tools just shave it too quickly. If you put any water on, it will crack."

He said the move from an intensive one-weekend competition to three weekends of demonstrations will be a little bit less grueling, while allowing carvers to spend more time talking to the public about their work.

And Ashe doesn't mind if his sculptures succumb to the elements once he's finished.

"There's kind of a romance to ice carving where you really don't get too attached," he said. "It's a unique medium where you put so much work and so much planning ... you get it done and you walk away. I don't care if it falls down."

Still, he said the canal is an integral part of Winterlude, and losing it for a second year in the row would take a toll on the festival.

This year, the carving is planned for the Sparks Street Mall, which will also host a winter version of Buskerfest on all three weekends.

Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park is another big Winterlude draw. Brault said that the slides there require a lot of snow. That's still the plan, but the park will have other attractions in case the weather doesn't co-operate.

"If ever we get to a point where we're not able to build the slides, there's still going to be so many other activities," Brault said. That includes snow carvings, scavenger hunts and an "acoustic zone" with musical instruments, as well as Indigenous games and traditions.

Even if the canal doesn't freeze to the required 30 centimetres, there will still be skating options at city hall and Lansdowne Park.

"I know that it's not at all the same thing," she said. "But for those who really want to get their skates laced up, there are still opportunities."