Heavy snow, freezing rain possible for parts of eastern Ontario, western Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including the National Capital Region.

Snow is set to start falling late Sunday evening, becoming heavy overnight and continue into Monday morning when it could change to rain.

The advisory is in effect for Ottawa, the Ottawa valley, Petawawa, Pembroke, Renfrew, and Gatineau.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall across the region by Monday morning. Freezing rain is also possible in the National Capital Region.

